Utah reports 1,491 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is reporting 1,491 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday, for a total of 458,589 cases in the state since the pandemic started. Ten more people have died from the virus, bringing that total to 2,615.

School-aged children account for 358 of today's newly announced cases, with 160 cases in children ages 5-10, 73 cases in children ages 11-13, and 125 cases in children ages 14-18.

The health department reported that an additional 8,907 vaccines were given since yesterday, bringing the total number to 3,221,165.

According to the health department, since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

An additional 11,411 people have been tested since yesterday, bringing the total number to 3,097,998.

The total number of tests given since the pandemic began is 5,615,001, with 17,876 more tests given since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,153 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.8%.

According to the health department, there are 463 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 19,949.

Ten more people have died from COVID-19 since yesterday, as follows: