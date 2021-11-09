Utah reports 1,558 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 13 additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Department of Health is reporting an additional 1,558 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 566,134. Thirteen more people have died from the virus since Monday.

School-aged children account for 350 of today's newly announced cases, with 173 cases in children ages 5-10, 76 cases in children ages 11-13, and 101 cases in children ages 14-17 since yesterday.

An additional 16,851 vaccines were administered on Tuesday, bringing Utah's total number to 3,853,383.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.0 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 11.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,691 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 17.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 11.4%.

There are 583 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, bringing the total number of hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak to 24,713.

An additional 6,200 people were tested for COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the total number since the pandemic began to 3,786,806.

13,004 tests more tests were taken since yesterday, bringing the total number of tests taken in the state to 6,867,737.

Utah will report 3,313 total deaths, which is 13 new deaths since Monday. These deaths include the following: