Utah reports 1,614 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 10 additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Department of Health (UDOH) is reporting an additional 1,614 positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 544,145.
School-aged children account for 324 of today's newly announced cases, with 155 cases in children ages 5-10, 80 cases in children ages 11-13, and 89 cases in children ages 14-18 since yesterday.
An additional 12,251 more vaccines were administered on Tuesday, bringing the total number in Utah to 3,689,812.
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,520 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 16.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 11%.
There are 524 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, bringing the total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak to 23,778.
UDOH is reporting 10 new deaths since yesterday, bringing the total number in the state to 3,159.
Reported deaths are as follows:
- Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Wastington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Morgan County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death