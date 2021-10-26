Utah reports 1,614 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 10 additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Department of Health (UDOH) is reporting an additional 1,614 positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 544,145.

School-aged children account for 324 of today's newly announced cases, with 155 cases in children ages 5-10, 80 cases in children ages 11-13, and 89 cases in children ages 14-18 since yesterday.

An additional 12,251 more vaccines were administered on Tuesday, bringing the total number in Utah to 3,689,812.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,520 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 16.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 11%.

There are 524 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, bringing the total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak to 23,778.

UDOH is reporting 10 new deaths since yesterday, bringing the total number in the state to 3,159.

Reported deaths are as follows: