Utah reports 1,749 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths, including a female aged 15-24

Utah Department of Health reported an increase of 1,749 news cases since yesterday, with eight additional deaths, including a female between 15-24 years old who was not hospitalized at the time of her death.

School-aged children account for 433 of today's newly announced cases, with 198 cases in children ages 5-10, 81 cases in children ages 11-13, and 154 cases in children ages 14-17 since yesterday.

An additional 6,422 vaccine doses were administered today, bringing the total number to 3,372,714.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Just over 12,000 more people were tested for COVID-19 since yesterday, for a total number of 3,338,373.

To date, 6,001,390 total tests have been taken in Utah, with an increase of 20,637 tests since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,574 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.1%.

There are 592 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, bringing the total number from the beginning of the outbreak to 21,308.

Eight additional people have died of COVID-19 since yesterday, for a total of 2,787 deaths in the state. One of the deaths occurred prior to 9/1/2021.

Those lost are as follows: