Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Utah reports 1,764 new COVID-19 cases Friday; 17 deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Russ Slade, FOX 13 News
COVID transmission map 11-18-21
Posted at 1:18 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 15:37:50-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 1,764 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths since the day before.

The health department reported, school-aged children account for 428 of Friday's newly announced cases.

  • 244 cases in children ages 5-10
  • 86 cases in children ages 11-13
  • 98 cases in children ages 14-17

Key CDC panel recommends expanding COVID-19 boosters to all adults in US

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," the health department said. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,632 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 16.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.7%.

There are 533 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

The case statistics for the 17 newly announced deaths are as follows:

  1. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death 
  4. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Female, between 65-84, Emery County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Male, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  12. Male, between 65-84, Morgan County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  13. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  14. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  15. Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  16. Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  17. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707