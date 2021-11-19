Utah reports 1,764 new COVID-19 cases Friday; 17 deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 1,764 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths since the day before.

The health department reported, school-aged children account for 428 of Friday's newly announced cases.

244 cases in children ages 5-10

86 cases in children ages 11-13

98 cases in children ages 14-17

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," the health department said. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,632 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 16.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.7%.

There are 533 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

The case statistics for the 17 newly announced deaths are as follows: