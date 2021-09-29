Watch
Utah reports 1,786 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 15 new deaths

Posted at 1:02 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 15:02:35-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 1,786 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and 15 new deaths.

The health department reports that school-aged children account for 405 of today's newly announced cases.

  • 176 cases in children ages 5-10
  • 105 cases in children ages 11-13
  • 124 cases in children ages 14-17

The health department reported the rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,341 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 14.0%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.0%.

There are 471 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

There have been 15 new deaths since yesterday.

  1. Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  4. Female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, not hospitalized
  5. Female, between 15-24, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
  6. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, not hospitalized
  12. Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  13. Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
  14. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
  15. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
