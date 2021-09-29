Utah reports 1,786 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 15 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 1,786 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and 15 new deaths.
The health department reports that school-aged children account for 405 of today's newly announced cases.
- 176 cases in children ages 5-10
- 105 cases in children ages 11-13
- 124 cases in children ages 14-17
The health department reported the rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,341 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 14.0%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.0%.
There are 471 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.
There have been 15 new deaths since yesterday.
- Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, not hospitalized
- Female, between 15-24, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, not hospitalized
- Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident