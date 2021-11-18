Utah reports 1,789 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Department of Health is reporting 1,789 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 581,165. An additional 13 people have died since yesterday from the disease.

School-aged children account for 441 of today's newly announced cases, with 225 cases in children ages 5-10, 108 cases in children ages 11-13, and 108 cases in children ages 14-17 since yesterday.

Utah is also reporting that 17,676 more vaccines were administered since yesterday, bringing the total number to 3,991,946.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Utah also reports that an increase of 25,238 tests were given since yesterday, bringing the total to 7,052,454.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,633 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 16.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.8%.

There are 547 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, bringing the total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak to 25,331.

There are 13 new deaths from COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing the total number of deaths in the state since the pandemic began to 3,411.

New COVID-19 deaths are as follows: