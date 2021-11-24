Watch
Utah reports 1,804 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 13 more deaths

AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Travelers queue up at the south security checkpoint as traffic increases with the approach of the Thanksgiving Day holiday Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Denver International Airport in Denver.
Posted at 12:43 PM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 14:45:08-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,804 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths since the day before.

The health department reported that school-aged children account for 394 of the newly announced cases. 

  • 229 cases in children ages 5-10
  • 83 cases in children ages 11-13
  • 82 cases in children ages 14-17

20,660 doses of the vaccine had been administered since Tuesday.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," the health department said in a news release. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,480 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 16.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.6%.

The health department reported There are 530 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

The case statistics for the 13 newly announced deaths are as follows:

  1. Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
  2. Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
  3. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
  6. Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  8. Male, older than 85, Cache County resident, not hospitalized
  9. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  12. Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  13. Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
