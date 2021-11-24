Utah reports 1,804 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 13 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,804 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths since the day before.

The health department reported that school-aged children account for 394 of the newly announced cases.

229 cases in children ages 5-10

83 cases in children ages 11-13

82 cases in children ages 14-17

20,660 doses of the vaccine had been administered since Tuesday.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," the health department said in a news release. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,480 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 16.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.6%.

The health department reported There are 530 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

The case statistics for the 13 newly announced deaths are as follows: