Utah reports 1,810 new COVID-19 cases Friday; ICU beds 101.4% full

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 1,810 new COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths and 70 new hospitalizations since the day before.
The health department reported, school aged children account for 349 (19.3%) of today's newly announced cases.
FDA issues emergency approval Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids as young as 5
- Ages 5-10: 176 cases
- Ages 11-13: 80 cases
- Ages 14-17: 93 cases
The rolling 7-day average for positive COVID-19tests is 1,571 per day. The rolling 7-day average person/person positivity rate is 17.1%.
The health department reported, 535 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah. 204 of those patients are in an ICU. At referral centers (where most COVID patients are being treated) the ICU beds are 101.4% occupied.
The health department reported, 75.2% of vaccine-eligible Utahns (12+) have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 67.5% of eligible Utahns are fully vaccinated.
18 new deaths from COVID-19 were reported:
- Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death