Utah reports 1,810 new COVID-19 cases Friday; ICU beds 101.4% full

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 1,810 new COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths and 70 new hospitalizations since the day before.

The health department reported, school aged children account for 349 (19.3%) of today's newly announced cases.

FDA issues emergency approval Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids as young as 5

Ages 5-10: 176 cases

Ages 11-13: 80 cases

Ages 14-17: 93 cases

The rolling 7-day average for positive COVID-19tests is 1,571 per day. The rolling 7-day average person/person positivity rate is 17.1%.

The health department reported, 535 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah. 204 of those patients are in an ICU. At referral centers (where most COVID patients are being treated) the ICU beds are 101.4% occupied.

The health department reported, 75.2% of vaccine-eligible Utahns (12+) have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 67.5% of eligible Utahns are fully vaccinated.

18 new deaths from COVID-19 were reported: