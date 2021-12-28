Watch
Utah reports 1,816 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; 4 more deaths

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
File - A man is tested for COVID-19, at a walk-up testing site run by Nomi Health, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in downtown Miami.<br/>
Posted at 1:16 PM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 15:18:08-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,816 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths since the day before.

School-aged children accounted for 186 of the newly announced cases. 

  • 62 cases in children ages 5-10
  • 44 cases in children ages 11-13
  • 80 cases in children ages 14-17

The health department reported that 9,983 doses of vaccine had been administered statewide since Monday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,300 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 11.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 7.7%.

The health department reported there are 438 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statistics for the four newly announced deaths are as follows:

  1. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  2. Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
