Utah reports 1,816 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; 4 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,816 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths since the day before.

School-aged children accounted for 186 of the newly announced cases.

62 cases in children ages 5-10

44 cases in children ages 11-13

80 cases in children ages 14-17

The health department reported that 9,983 doses of vaccine had been administered statewide since Monday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,300 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 11.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 7.7%.

The health department reported there are 438 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statistics for the four newly announced deaths are as follows: