Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Utah reports 1,845 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 19 new deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Darko Vojinovic/AP
(AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Virus Outbreak
Posted at 1:12 PM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 15:12:21-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,845 new COVID-19 cases since the day before and 19 new deaths.

The health department reported school-aged children account for 392 of today's newly announced cases. 

  • 190 cases in children ages 5-10
  • 76 cases in children ages 11-13
  • 126 cases in children ages 14-17

The health department reported the rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,380 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.3%.

The health department reported there are 624 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

19 new deaths were reported:

  1. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Male, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, long-term care facility resident
  5. Female, older than 85, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
  12. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  13. Male, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  14. Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  15. Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
  16. Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  17. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
  18. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  19. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707