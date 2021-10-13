Utah reports 1,845 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 19 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,845 new COVID-19 cases since the day before and 19 new deaths.
The health department reported school-aged children account for 392 of today's newly announced cases.
- 190 cases in children ages 5-10
- 76 cases in children ages 11-13
- 126 cases in children ages 14-17
The health department reported the rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,380 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.3%.
The health department reported there are 624 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.
19 new deaths were reported:
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident