Utah reports 1,845 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 19 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,845 new COVID-19 cases since the day before and 19 new deaths.

The health department reported school-aged children account for 392 of today's newly announced cases.

190 cases in children ages 5-10

76 cases in children ages 11-13

126 cases in children ages 14-17

The health department reported the rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,380 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.3%.

The health department reported there are 624 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

19 new deaths were reported: