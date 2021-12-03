Utah reports 1,873 new COVID cases Friday; 19 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health of Friday announced 1,873 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths since the day before.
The health department reported that school-aged children account for 362 of the newly announced cases.
- 176 cases in children ages 5-10
- 87 cases in children ages 11-13
- 99 cases in children ages 14-17
Additionally, 21,242 more vaccine doses have been administered since Thursday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,407 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 14.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.6%.
The health department reported there are 513 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.
Case statistics for the 19 newly reported deaths are as follows:
- Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44 Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-65, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death