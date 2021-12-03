Utah reports 1,873 new COVID cases Friday; 19 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health of Friday announced 1,873 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths since the day before.

The health department reported that school-aged children account for 362 of the newly announced cases.

176 cases in children ages 5-10

87 cases in children ages 11-13

99 cases in children ages 14-17

Additionally, 21,242 more vaccine doses have been administered since Thursday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,407 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 14.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.6%.

The health department reported there are 513 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statistics for the 19 newly reported deaths are as follows: