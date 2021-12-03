Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Utah reports 1,873 new COVID cases Friday; 19 more deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP
Lavinia Israel, a testing center employee, takes a sample from a customer for a quick test at a Corona testing center at the Kaufpark Nickern shopping center in Dresden, Germany, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
1000 (18).jpeg
Posted at 1:47 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 15:47:55-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health of Friday announced 1,873 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths since the day before.

The health department reported that school-aged children account for 362 of the newly announced cases.

  • 176 cases in children ages 5-10
  • 87 cases in children ages 11-13
  • 99 cases in children ages 14-17

Additionally, 21,242 more vaccine doses have been administered since Thursday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,407 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 14.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.6%.

The health department reported there are 513 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statistics for the 19 newly reported deaths are as follows:

  1. Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  3. Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  4. Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Female, between 25-44 Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  12. Female, between 45-65, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  13. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  14. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  15. Female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  16. Female, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  17. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  18. Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  19. Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707