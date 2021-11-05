Watch
Utah reports 1,874 new COVID cases Friday; 10 deaths

Nam Y. Huh/AP
Graham Roark, 8, receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years from registered nurse.
Graham Roark, Virginia Scheffler
Posted at 1:18 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 15:37:31-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 1,874 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths since the day before.

School-aged children account for 407 of today's newly announced cases. 

  • 212 cases in children ages 5-10
  • 98 cases in children ages 11-13
  • 97 cases in children ages 14-17

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,540 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 17.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 11.7%.

The health department reported, there are 573 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

10 new deaths have been reported since Thursday.

  1. Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Female, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Female, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Male, older than 85, Duchesne County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  5. Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  6. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
  10. Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
