Utah reports 1,874 new COVID cases Friday; 10 deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 1,874 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths since the day before.

School-aged children account for 407 of today's newly announced cases.

212 cases in children ages 5-10

98 cases in children ages 11-13

97 cases in children ages 14-17

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,540 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 17.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 11.7%.

The health department reported, there are 573 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

