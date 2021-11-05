Utah reports 1,874 new COVID cases Friday; 10 deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 1,874 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths since the day before.
School-aged children account for 407 of today's newly announced cases.
- 212 cases in children ages 5-10
- 98 cases in children ages 11-13
- 97 cases in children ages 14-17
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,540 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 17.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 11.7%.
The health department reported, there are 573 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.
10 new deaths have been reported since Thursday.
- Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Duchesne County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death