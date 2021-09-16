Utah reports 1,885 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY — In Thursday's update, The Utah Department of Health reported 1,885 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths across the state - although two of the deaths occurred before September 1.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests slightly decreased from Wednesday to 1,675 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.5% and rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10%.

Of Thursday's new cases, school-aged children accounted for 436 of them. In children aged five to ten years old there were 172 cases, 115 cases in children aged 11-13 and 149 cases in children aged 14-17.

On the vaccine front, 9,427 more doses were administered since Wednesday's report.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," the report reads.

Currently, 582 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19. This is an increase from Wednesday's hospitalizations by 12 patients.

With 15 deaths in Thursday's report, Utah's death toll of the virus stands at 2,779. Two of the deaths in the report occurred before September first.