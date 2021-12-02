Utah reports 1,981 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Department of Health is reporting an increase of 1,981 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the state's total number to 600,079 positive cases. No additional deaths were reported because of technical difficulties with the state's reporting system.

School-aged children account for 353 of newly announced cases, with 161 cases in children ages 5-10, 85 cases in children ages 11-13, and 107 cases in children ages 14-17.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 13.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Just over 10,000 more people were tested since yesterday, for a total of 3,994,006 people tested, with an increase of 19,522 tests since yesterday, bringing the total number of tests since the pandemic began to 7,297,470.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,265 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 14.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.7%.

There are 519 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, bringing the total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak to 26,002.

Utah is reporting 3,545 total deaths, the same as yesterday, though this will likely change once the technical reporting difficulties are resolved.