Utah reports 10,272 new COVID cases over the weekend; 11 new deaths

Bruna Prado/AP
A health worker treats a COVID-19 patient at the intensive care unit
Posted at 1:10 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 15:14:37-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 10,272 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

  • 2,324 reported 1/30
  • 3,208 reported 1/29
  • 4,801 reported 1/28

School-aged children accounted for 1,306 of the newly announced cases since Friday.

  • 588 cases in children ages 5-10
  • 252 cases in children ages 11-13
  • 466 cases in children ages 14-17

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 5,369 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 44.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 28.2%.

The health department reported, there are 813 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statistics for the 11 newly announced deaths are as follows:

  1. Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  2. Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  5. Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Male, between 45-64, Sevier County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  7. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  9. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  11. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
