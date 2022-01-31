Utah reports 10,272 new COVID cases over the weekend; 11 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 10,272 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

2,324 reported 1/30

3,208 reported 1/29

4,801 reported 1/28

School-aged children accounted for 1,306 of the newly announced cases since Friday.

588 cases in children ages 5-10

252 cases in children ages 11-13

466 cases in children ages 14-17

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 5,369 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 44.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 28.2%.

The health department reported, there are 813 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statistics for the 11 newly announced deaths are as follows: