Utah reports 10,272 new COVID cases over the weekend; 11 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 10,272 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
- 2,324 reported 1/30
- 3,208 reported 1/29
- 4,801 reported 1/28
School-aged children accounted for 1,306 of the newly announced cases since Friday.
- 588 cases in children ages 5-10
- 252 cases in children ages 11-13
- 466 cases in children ages 14-17
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 5,369 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 44.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 28.2%.
The health department reported, there are 813 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.
Case statistics for the 11 newly announced deaths are as follows:
- Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Sevier County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death