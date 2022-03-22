Utah reports 109 new cases Tuesday; 38 newly reported deaths, most more than a month old

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 109 new COVID-19 cases since the day before and reported 38 new deaths that had not been previously reported.

School-aged children accounted for 20 of the newly announced cases.

5 cases in children ages 5-10

6 cases in children ages 11-13

9 cases in children ages 14-17

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 134 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 4.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 2.7%.

The health department reported there are 126 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

On Tuesday, the health department reported 38 deaths, many of which occurred more than a month ago.

"As the COVID-19 case burden in Utah has decreased in the past weeks, epidemiologists at the UDOH and local health departments have been reviewing past death certificate data to ensure all COVID-19 deaths have been reported," the health department said in a statement Tuesday. "These reviews have potentially identified about 90 additional deaths that will be reported by 3/28/2022. These deaths will be backfilled to their correct date of death on the COVID-19 data dashboard, similar to the normal reporting process we have used throughout the pandemic."

Case statistics for the 38 newly reported deaths are as follows (31 of these deaths occurred prior to 2/22/2022):