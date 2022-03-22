Utah reports 109 new cases Tuesday; 38 newly reported deaths, most more than a month old

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 109 new COVID-19 cases since the day before and reported 38 new deaths that had not been previously reported.
School-aged children accounted for 20 of the newly announced cases.
- 5 cases in children ages 5-10
- 6 cases in children ages 11-13
- 9 cases in children ages 14-17
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 134 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 4.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 2.7%.
The health department reported there are 126 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.
On Tuesday, the health department reported 38 deaths, many of which occurred more than a month ago.
"As the COVID-19 case burden in Utah has decreased in the past weeks, epidemiologists at the UDOH and local health departments have been reviewing past death certificate data to ensure all COVID-19 deaths have been reported," the health department said in a statement Tuesday. "These reviews have potentially identified about 90 additional deaths that will be reported by 3/28/2022. These deaths will be backfilled to their correct date of death on the COVID-19 data dashboard, similar to the normal reporting process we have used throughout the pandemic."
Case statistics for the 38 newly reported deaths are as follows (31 of these deaths occurred prior to 2/22/2022):
- Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Morgan County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 45-64, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male between 45-64, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84,Uintah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Kane County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Carbon County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-65, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Uintah County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized at time of death