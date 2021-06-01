Utah reports 112 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 today, for a total of 406,282 cases since the pandemic began, with no additional deaths.

Vaccination levels are down, with 1,756 more vaccines administered since yesterday, bringing the total number to 2,595,912.

An additional 2,452 people were tested today, bringing the total number of people tested to 2,694,271.

There were 3,630 additional tests taken since yesterday, bringing the total number to nearly 5 million, or 4,928,625.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 213 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.9%.

There are 130 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, bringing the total number of hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak to 16,835.

Utah has lost 2,302 people to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

