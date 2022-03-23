Utah reports 119 new COVID cases Wednesday; 35 more deaths mostly from over a month ago

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 119 new COVID-19 cases since the day before.
School-aged children accounted for nine of the newly announced cases.
- 2 cases in children ages 5-10
- 4 cases in children ages 11-13
- 3 cases in children ages 14-17
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 126 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 4.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 2.7%.
The health department reported there are 120 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.
Four new deaths were reported and 35 deaths from before Feb. 23, 2022. Their statistics are as follows:
- Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Garfield County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Wasatch County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Duchesne County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 15-24, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident ***not a minor***
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Iron County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Female between 25-44, Iron County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Tooele County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Iron County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Cache County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Summit County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident