Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Utah reports 119 new COVID cases Wednesday; 35 more deaths mostly from over a month ago

UK says 50M masks unusable because of ear loops, safety concerns
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
FILE - Clinical Research Nurse Aneta Gupta labels blood samples from volunteer Yash during the Imperial College vaccine trial, at a clinic in London, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.
UK says 50M masks unusable because of ear loops, safety concerns
Posted at 1:08 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 15:08:39-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 119 new COVID-19 cases since the day before.

School-aged children accounted for nine of the newly announced cases. 

  • 2 cases in children ages 5-10
  • 4 cases in children ages 11-13
  • 3 cases in children ages 14-17

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 126 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 4.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 2.7%.

The health department reported there are 120 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Four new deaths were reported and 35 deaths from before Feb. 23, 2022. Their statistics are as follows:

  1. Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  2. Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  3. Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  4. Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  5. Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  6. Male, older than 85, Garfield County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  7. Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  8. Female, between 65-84, Wasatch County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  9.  Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  10. Female, older than 85, Duchesne County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  11. Male, between 15-24, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident ***not a minor***
  12. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  13.  Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  14. Male, older than 85, Iron County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  15. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  16. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  17. Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  18. Female between 25-44, Iron County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  19. Male, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  20. Female, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  21. Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  22. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  23. Female, older than 85, Tooele County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  24. Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  25. Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  26. Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  27. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  28. Male, older than 85, Iron County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  29. Male, older than 85, Cache County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  30. Male, between 65-84, Summit County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  31. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  32. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  33. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  34. Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  35. Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707