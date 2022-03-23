Utah reports 119 new COVID cases Wednesday; 35 more deaths mostly from over a month ago

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 119 new COVID-19 cases since the day before.

School-aged children accounted for nine of the newly announced cases.

2 cases in children ages 5-10

4 cases in children ages 11-13

3 cases in children ages 14-17

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 126 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 4.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 2.7%.

The health department reported there are 120 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Four new deaths were reported and 35 deaths from before Feb. 23, 2022. Their statistics are as follows: