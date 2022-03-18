Utah reports 120 new COVID cases Friday; 6 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 128 new COVID-19 cases since the day before and six more deaths.
School-aged children accounted for eight of the newly announced cases.
- 3 cases in children ages 5-10
- 0 cases in children ages 11-13
- 5 cases in children ages 14-17
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 139 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 5.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.3%.
The health department reported that there are 156 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.
Case statisitcs for the six newly announced deaths are as follows:
- Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death