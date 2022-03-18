Utah reports 120 new COVID cases Friday; 6 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 128 new COVID-19 cases since the day before and six more deaths.

School-aged children accounted for eight of the newly announced cases.

3 cases in children ages 5-10

0 cases in children ages 11-13

5 cases in children ages 14-17

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 139 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 5.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.3%.

The health department reported that there are 156 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statisitcs for the six newly announced deaths are as follows: