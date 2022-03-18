Watch
Utah reports 120 new COVID cases Friday; 6 more deaths

Posted at 12:48 PM, Mar 18, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 128 new COVID-19 cases since the day before and six more deaths.

School-aged children accounted for eight of the newly announced cases.

  • 3 cases in children ages 5-10
  • 0 cases in children ages 11-13
  • 5 cases in children ages 14-17

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 139 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 5.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.3%.

The health department reported that there are 156 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statisitcs for the six newly announced deaths are as follows:

  1. Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
  2. Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
  4. Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  5. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident 
  6. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
