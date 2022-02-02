Watch
Utah reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday; 3,609 new cases

John Minchillo/AP
FILE - A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Posted at 1:12 PM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 15:12:48-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 3,609 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths.

School-aged children accounted for 464 of the newly announced cases.

215 cases in children ages 5-10
106 cases in children ages 11-13
143 cases in children ages 14-17

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 4,276 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 42.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 26.5%.

The health department reported there are 781 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statistics for the 13 newly reported deaths are as follows:

  1. Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
  2. Male, between 45-64, Sevier County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  5. Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  6. Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  12. Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  13. Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death   
