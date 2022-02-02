Utah reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday; 3,609 new cases

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 3,609 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths.

School-aged children accounted for 464 of the newly announced cases.

215 cases in children ages 5-10

106 cases in children ages 11-13

143 cases in children ages 14-17

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 4,276 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 42.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 26.5%.

The health department reported there are 781 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statistics for the 13 newly reported deaths are as follows: