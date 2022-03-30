Utah reports 133 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 3 additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 133 new COVID-19 cases since the day before and three additional deaths.

The health department will stop releasing daily numbers reports after Thursday March 31, 2022 and will switch to weekly reports as cases and deaths continue to fall.

School-aged children accounted for seven of the newly announced cases.

2 cases in children ages 5-10

2 cases in children ages 11-13

3 cases in children ages 14-17

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 114 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 2.7%.

The health department reported there are 95 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statistics for the three newly announced deaths are as follows: