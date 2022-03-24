Watch
Utah reports 37 COVID deaths Thursday, although most from last month

Ng Han Guan/AP
A worker manually inspects syringes of SARS CoV-2 Vaccine for COVID-19 produced by SinoVac at its factory in Beijing on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. A Chinese health official said Friday that the country's annual production capacity for coronavirus vaccines will top 1 billion doses next year, following an aggressive government support program for construction of new factories. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Posted at 1:58 PM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 16:29:48-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is reporting 152 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths on Thursday, including 33 that occurred prior to February 24.

School-aged children account for 25 of Thursday's cases, with four cases in children ages 5-10, seven cases in children ages 11-13, and 14 cases in children ages 14-17 since Wednesday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 19.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 124 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 4.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 2.7%.

There are 109 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, bringing the total number of hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak to 33,913.

There are now 4,681 total deaths in Utah from COVID-19, including the thirty-seven deaths reported today. One death reported on March 14, 20022 has been retracted following further examination by the medical examiner; a male between 65-84 in Davis County who was a long-term care facility resident.

Deaths reported today are as follows:

  1. Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death 
  2. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  4. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death 
  6. Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  7. Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death 
  8. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death 
  9. Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  10. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Female, between 65-84, Emery County resident, long-term care facility resident
  12. Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  13. Male, older than 85, Tooele County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  14. Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  15. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  16. Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  17. Female, older than 85, Uintah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  18. Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  19. Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  20. Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  21. Male, older than 85, Iron County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  22. Female, older than 85, Iron County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  23. Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  24. Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  25. Female, between 15-24, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident ***not a minor***
  26. Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  27. Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  28. Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  29. Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  30. Male, older than 85, Summit County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  31. Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  32. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  33. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  34. Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  35. Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  36. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident,  unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
  37. Male, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
