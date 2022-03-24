Utah reports 37 COVID deaths Thursday, although most from last month

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is reporting 152 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths on Thursday, including 33 that occurred prior to February 24.

School-aged children account for 25 of Thursday's cases, with four cases in children ages 5-10, seven cases in children ages 11-13, and 14 cases in children ages 14-17 since Wednesday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 19.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 124 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 4.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 2.7%.

There are 109 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, bringing the total number of hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak to 33,913.

There are now 4,681 total deaths in Utah from COVID-19, including the thirty-seven deaths reported today. One death reported on March 14, 20022 has been retracted following further examination by the medical examiner; a male between 65-84 in Davis County who was a long-term care facility resident.

Deaths reported today are as follows: