Utah reports 37 COVID deaths Thursday, although most from last month

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is reporting 152 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths on Thursday, including 33 that occurred prior to February 24.
School-aged children account for 25 of Thursday's cases, with four cases in children ages 5-10, seven cases in children ages 11-13, and 14 cases in children ages 14-17 since Wednesday.
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 19.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 124 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 4.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 2.7%.
There are 109 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, bringing the total number of hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak to 33,913.
There are now 4,681 total deaths in Utah from COVID-19, including the thirty-seven deaths reported today. One death reported on March 14, 20022 has been retracted following further examination by the medical examiner; a male between 65-84 in Davis County who was a long-term care facility resident.
Deaths reported today are as follows:
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Emery County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Tooele County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Uintah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Iron County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Iron County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 15-24, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident ***not a minor***
- Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Summit County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death or long-term care facility resident