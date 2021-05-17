Utah reports 164 more COVID-19 cases, one additional death

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Monday shows an increase of 164 cases—bringing the state's total to 402,731—and one additional death.

So far, 2,411,343 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 3,492 since Sunday.

2,640,203 people in Utah have been tested for the disease. The state's rolling seven-day average for the number of positive tests is 311 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.6%.

148 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,259 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The death announced Monday was a Utah County man older than 85, who was in the care of a long-term facility at the time of his death.