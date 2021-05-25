Watch
Utah reports 185 new COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths

Esteban Felix/AP
Empty vials that contained the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a pile
COVID Vaccine
Posted at 1:16 PM, May 25, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 185 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with no deaths since yesterday.

This brings the total number in the state to 404,810 positive cases.

Over 12,000 vaccines were administered as well for a total number of 2,529,663 to date.

Just over 4,900 people were tested, bringing the total number of Utahns tested to 2,670,417.

There were 11,631 tests for COVID-19 on Tuesday, for a total of 4,884,110 tests in the state.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 261 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.7%.

There are 137 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, for a total number of hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak to 16,704.

The total number of Utahns who have died from the virus is 2,292.

