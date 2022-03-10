Utah reports 186 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 24 additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is reporting 186 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 24 additional deaths, eight of which occurred prior to February 10.

School-aged children account for 31 of Thursday's newly announced cases, with 15 cases in children ages 5-10, six cases in children ages 11-13, and 10 cases in children ages 14-17 since Wednesday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 197 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 7.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 4.8%.

There are 223 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, bringing the total from the beginning of the outbreak to 33,597.

Utah is reporting the additional 24 deaths on Tuesday as follows: