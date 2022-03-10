Watch
Utah reports 186 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 24 additional deaths

Rick Bowmer/AP
Ann Riding, school technology specialist Davis School District, receives the COVID-19 vaccine at the Davis County Legacy Center Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Farmington, Utah. Utah began vaccinating teachers and school staff across the state. They are aiming to have all teachers and school staff vaccinated by the end of February. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 1:47 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 16:00:17-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is reporting 186 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 24 additional deaths, eight of which occurred prior to February 10.

School-aged children account for 31 of Thursday's newly announced cases, with 15 cases in children ages 5-10, six cases in children ages 11-13, and 10 cases in children ages 14-17 since Wednesday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 197 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 7.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 4.8%.

There are 223 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, bringing the total from the beginning of the outbreak to 33,597. 

Utah is reporting the additional 24 deaths on Tuesday as follows:

  1. Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  4. Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
  5. Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  6. Female, between 65-84, Summit County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
  7. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  8. Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  10. Male, older than 85, Morgan County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
  12. Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, long-term care facility resident
  13. Male, older than 85, Uintah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  14. Female, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, long-term care facility resident
  15. Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  16. Male, older than 85, Uintah County resident, long-term care facility resident
  17. Male, older than 85, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  18. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  19. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  20. Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  21. Female, older than 85, Cache County resident, long-term care facility resident
  22. Male, between 65-84, Sevier County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  23. Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
  24. Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
