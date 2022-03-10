Utah reports 186 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 24 additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is reporting 186 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 24 additional deaths, eight of which occurred prior to February 10.
School-aged children account for 31 of Thursday's newly announced cases, with 15 cases in children ages 5-10, six cases in children ages 11-13, and 10 cases in children ages 14-17 since Wednesday.
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 197 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 7.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 4.8%.
There are 223 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, bringing the total from the beginning of the outbreak to 33,597.
Utah is reporting the additional 24 deaths on Tuesday as follows:
- Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Summit County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Morgan County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Uintah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Uintah County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Cache County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Sevier County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death