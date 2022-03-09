Utah reports 198 new COVID cases Wednesday; 9 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 198 new cases of COVID -19 on Wednesday since the day before and nine additional deaths.
School-aged children accounted for 22 of the newly announced cases.
- 9 cases in children ages 5-10
- 4 cases in children ages 11-13
- 9 cases in children ages 14-17
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 226 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 8.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 5.2%.
UDOH reported there are 228 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.
Case statistics for the nine newly reported deaths are as follows:
- Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Emery County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Beaver County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Cache County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death