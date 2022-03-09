Utah reports 198 new COVID cases Wednesday; 9 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 198 new cases of COVID -19 on Wednesday since the day before and nine additional deaths.

School-aged children accounted for 22 of the newly announced cases.

9 cases in children ages 5-10

4 cases in children ages 11-13

9 cases in children ages 14-17

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 226 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 8.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 5.2%.

UDOH reported there are 228 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statistics for the nine newly reported deaths are as follows: