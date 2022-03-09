Watch
Utah reports 198 new COVID cases Wednesday; 9 more deaths

Bruna Prado/AP
A health worker treats a COVID-19 patient at the intensive care unit
Posted at 1:16 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 15:16:59-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 198 new cases of COVID -19 on Wednesday since the day before and nine additional deaths.

School-aged children accounted for 22 of the newly announced cases.

  • 9 cases in children ages 5-10
  • 4 cases in children ages 11-13
  • 9 cases in children ages 14-17

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 226 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 8.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 5.2%.

UDOH reported there are 228 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statistics for the nine newly reported deaths are as follows:

  1. Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
  2. Male, between 65-84, Emery County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  4. Male, older than 85, Beaver County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
  5. Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Female, between 45-64, Cache County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
  7. Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
