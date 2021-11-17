Utah reports 2,219 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 13 deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 2,219 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths since the day before.
School-aged children account for 495 of Wednesday's newly announced cases.
- 278 cases in children ages 5-10
- 105 cases in children ages 11-13
- 112 cases in children ages 14-17
According to the health department, the rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,674 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 16.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.9%.
There are 557 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.
Case statistics for the 13 new deaths reported Wednesday are as follows:
- Female, between 65-84, Piute County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 15-24, Uintah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death ***not a minor***
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Rich County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-64, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male,older than 85. Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death