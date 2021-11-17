Watch
Utah reports 2,219 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 13 deaths

Posted at 2:07 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 16:07:25-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 2,219 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths since the day before.

School-aged children account for 495 of Wednesday's newly announced cases. 

  • 278 cases in children ages 5-10
  • 105 cases in children ages 11-13
  • 112 cases in children ages 14-17

According to the health department, the rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,674 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 16.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.9%.

There are 557 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statistics for the 13 new deaths reported Wednesday are as follows:

  1. Female, between 65-84, Piute County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
  3. Male, between 15-24, Uintah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death ***not a minor***
  4. Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Male, between 65-84, Rich County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Male, between 65-64, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Female, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  12. Female, older than 85, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  13. Male,older than 85. Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
