Utah reports 2,219 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 13 deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 2,219 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths since the day before.

School-aged children account for 495 of Wednesday's newly announced cases.

278 cases in children ages 5-10

105 cases in children ages 11-13

112 cases in children ages 14-17

According to the health department, the rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,674 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 16.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.9%.

There are 557 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statistics for the 13 new deaths reported Wednesday are as follows: