Utah reports 2,415 new cases of COVID-19 Friday; 17 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 2,415 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 additional deaths since Wednesday.

The health department reported school-aged children accounted for 548 of the newly announced cases.

306 cases in children ages 5-10

127 cases in children ages 11-13

115 cases in children ages 14-17

The health department reported that 19,800 vaccine doses were administered statewide since Wednesday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,318 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 16.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.4%.

The health department reported 49 cases were removed from the total case count through data quality analysis.

The case statistic s for the 17 newly announced deaths are as follows: