Utah reports 2,415 new cases of COVID-19 Friday; 17 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 2,415 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 additional deaths since Wednesday.
The health department reported school-aged children accounted for 548 of the newly announced cases.
- 306 cases in children ages 5-10
- 127 cases in children ages 11-13
- 115 cases in children ages 14-17
The health department reported that 19,800 vaccine doses were administered statewide since Wednesday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,318 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 16.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.4%.
The health department reported 49 cases were removed from the total case count through data quality analysis.
The case statistic s for the 17 newly announced deaths are as follows:
- Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
- Female, between 65-84, Rich County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
- Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
- Female, between 45-64, Carbon County resident, not hospitalized