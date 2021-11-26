Watch
Utah reports 2,415 new cases of COVID-19 Friday; 17 new deaths

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu
Black Friday shoppers, wearing face masks, wait in line to enter a store at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce, Calif., Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.
Posted at 11:03 AM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 13:03:46-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 2,415 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 additional deaths since Wednesday.

The health department reported school-aged children accounted for 548 of the newly announced cases. 

  • 306 cases in children ages 5-10
  • 127 cases in children ages 11-13
  • 115 cases in children ages 14-17

The health department reported that 19,800 vaccine doses were administered statewide since Wednesday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,318 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 16.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.4%.

The health department reported 49 cases were removed from the total case count through data quality analysis.

The case statistic s for the 17 newly announced deaths are as follows:

  1. Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
  6. Female, between 65-84, Rich County resident, long-term care facility resident
  7. Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  12. Female, between 25-44, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  13. Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  14. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  15. Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
  16. Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
  17. Female, between 45-64, Carbon County resident, not hospitalized
