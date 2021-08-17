Utah reports 2,423 new COVID cases since August 13, and 12 additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is reporting an increase of 2,423 new cases since Friday, August 13, with cases declining over the weekend.

A total of 3,137,913 vaccines have been administered in the state, with an increase of 21,633 since Friday.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

An additional 17,060 people have been tested since Friday, for a total of 3,019,780 people tested in the state.

5,482,988 tests have been given since the pandemic began, with an increase of 26,747 tests since Friday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 903 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.5%.

There are 379 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 19,360.

Twelve additional deaths since Friday are being reported, as follows:

1. Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death

2. Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

3. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

4. Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

5. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

6. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

7. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

8. Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

9. Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

10. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

11. Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

12. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, unknown if hospitalized

