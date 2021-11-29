Watch
Utah reports 2,476 new COVID cases over the weekend; 21 new deaths

(Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa via AP)
A staff member draws up a syringe with the Pfizer vaccine at the launch of COVID-19 booster vaccinations campaign at the police vaccination centre in Mainz, Germany, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
Posted at 1:10 PM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 15:28:29-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 2,476 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 21 new deaths over the past weekend.

The health department reported that school-aged children account for 465 of today's newly announced cases.

  • 233 cases in children ages 5-10
  • 104 cases in children ages 11-13
  • 128 cases in children ages 14-17

Additionally, 20,393 doses of vaccine have been administered since Friday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,123 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10%.

The health department reported that 524 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

The case statistics for the 21 newly announced deaths are as follows:

  1. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
  3. Female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  6. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
  9. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  11. Male, older than 85, Iron County resident, long-term care facility resident
  12. Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
  13. Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  14. Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  15. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  16. Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  17. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  18. Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  19. Male, between 25-44, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  20. Female, between 65-84, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  21. Female, older than 85, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death
