Utah reports 2,476 new COVID cases over the weekend; 21 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 2,476 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 21 new deaths over the past weekend.
The health department reported that school-aged children account for 465 of today's newly announced cases.
- 233 cases in children ages 5-10
- 104 cases in children ages 11-13
- 128 cases in children ages 14-17
Additionally, 20,393 doses of vaccine have been administered since Friday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,123 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10%.
The health department reported that 524 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.
The case statistics for the 21 newly announced deaths are as follows:
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Iron County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death