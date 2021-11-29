Utah reports 2,476 new COVID cases over the weekend; 21 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 2,476 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 21 new deaths over the past weekend.

The health department reported that school-aged children account for 465 of today's newly announced cases.

233 cases in children ages 5-10

104 cases in children ages 11-13

128 cases in children ages 14-17

Additionally, 20,393 doses of vaccine have been administered since Friday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,123 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10%.

The health department reported that 524 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

The case statistics for the 21 newly announced deaths are as follows: