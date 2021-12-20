Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Utah reports 2,522 new COVID cases over the weekend; 13 more deaths

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Michel Euler
FILE: Shoppers wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 walk along the Grand Bouvard in Paris, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.<br/><br/>
1000 (4).jpeg
Posted at 1:30 PM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 15:50:52-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported that 2,522 Utahns tested positive for COVID over the weekend and 13 more people in the state died from the virus.

  • 910 reported Friday 12/17
  • 863 reported Saturday 12/18
  • 749 reported Sunday 12/19

The health department reported 22 cases were removed from the state's total count through data quality analysis. 
School-aged children accounted for 376 of the newly announced cases.

  • 71 cases in children ages 5-10
  • 79 cases in children ages 11-13
  • 126 cases in children ages 14-17

Additionally, 30,838 doses of vaccines were administered over the weekend.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 978 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 12.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 8.5%.

The health department reported that there are 453 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statistics for the 13 newly announced deaths are as follows:

  1. Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, between 25-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Male, between 45-64, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, older than 85, Uintah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  9. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  12. Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  13. Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707