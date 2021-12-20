Utah reports 2,522 new COVID cases over the weekend; 13 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported that 2,522 Utahns tested positive for COVID over the weekend and 13 more people in the state died from the virus.
- 910 reported Friday 12/17
- 863 reported Saturday 12/18
- 749 reported Sunday 12/19
The health department reported 22 cases were removed from the state's total count through data quality analysis.
School-aged children accounted for 376 of the newly announced cases.
- 71 cases in children ages 5-10
- 79 cases in children ages 11-13
- 126 cases in children ages 14-17
Additionally, 30,838 doses of vaccines were administered over the weekend.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 978 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 12.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 8.5%.
The health department reported that there are 453 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.
Case statistics for the 13 newly announced deaths are as follows:
- Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Uintah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death