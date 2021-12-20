Utah reports 2,522 new COVID cases over the weekend; 13 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported that 2,522 Utahns tested positive for COVID over the weekend and 13 more people in the state died from the virus.

910 reported Friday 12/17

863 reported Saturday 12/18

749 reported Sunday 12/19



The health department reported 22 cases were removed from the state's total count through data quality analysis.

School-aged children accounted for 376 of the newly announced cases.

71 cases in children ages 5-10

79 cases in children ages 11-13

126 cases in children ages 14-17

Additionally, 30,838 doses of vaccines were administered over the weekend.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 978 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 12.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 8.5%.

The health department reported that there are 453 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statistics for the 13 newly announced deaths are as follows: