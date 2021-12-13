Watch
Coronavirus

Utah reports 2,669 new COVID cases over the weekend; 21 new deaths

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File
FILE - Medical staff tend to a patient with coronavirus, on a COVID-19 ward inside the Willis-Knighton Medical Center in Shreveport, La., Aug. 18, 2021.<br/><br/>
Posted at 12:41 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 14:41:10-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 2,669 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state over the weekend, and 21 additional deaths from the virus.

  • Friday 12/10: 1,079 cases
  • Saturday 12/11: 873 cases
  • Sunday 12/12: 749 cases

The health department reported that school-aged children account for 401 of the newly announced cases.

  • 199 cases in children ages 5-10
  • 93 cases in children ages 11-13
  • 109 cases in children ages 14-17

Additionally, 17,423 new doses of vaccine had been administered statewide since Friday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,136 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 14.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.7%.

The health department reported there are 503 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statistics for the 21 newly announced deaths are as follows:

  1. Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
  2. Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, older than 85, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
  5. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Unknown, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, not hospitalized
  10. Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Male, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  12. Male, between 45-64, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  13. Female, between 65-84, Millard County resident, not hospitalized
  14. Unknown, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
  15. Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  16. Female, between 45-64, San Juan County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  17. Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  18. Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  19. Unknown, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized 
  20. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  21. Male, between 45-64, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
