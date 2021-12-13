Utah reports 2,669 new COVID cases over the weekend; 21 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 2,669 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state over the weekend, and 21 additional deaths from the virus.

Friday 12/10: 1,079 cases

Saturday 12/11: 873 cases

Sunday 12/12: 749 cases

The health department reported that school-aged children account for 401 of the newly announced cases.

199 cases in children ages 5-10

93 cases in children ages 11-13

109 cases in children ages 14-17

Additionally, 17,423 new doses of vaccine had been administered statewide since Friday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,136 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 14.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.7%.

The health department reported there are 503 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statistics for the 21 newly announced deaths are as follows: