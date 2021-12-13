Utah reports 2,669 new COVID cases over the weekend; 21 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 2,669 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state over the weekend, and 21 additional deaths from the virus.
- Friday 12/10: 1,079 cases
- Saturday 12/11: 873 cases
- Sunday 12/12: 749 cases
The health department reported that school-aged children account for 401 of the newly announced cases.
- 199 cases in children ages 5-10
- 93 cases in children ages 11-13
- 109 cases in children ages 14-17
Additionally, 17,423 new doses of vaccine had been administered statewide since Friday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,136 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 14.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.7%.
The health department reported there are 503 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.
Case statistics for the 21 newly announced deaths are as follows:
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
- Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Unknown, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, not hospitalized
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Millard County resident, not hospitalized
- Unknown, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, San Juan County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Unknown, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death