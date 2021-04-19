Utah reports 200 more COVID-19 cases, nearly 1.9M vaccines given, two additional deaths

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Monday shows an increase of 200 cases—bringing the state's total to 392,957— and two additional deaths.

So far, 1,898,857 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state and 4,480,612 tests have been provided.

Utah's rolling seven-day average is 382 per day. The state's rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.5%.

138 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,166 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The two deaths reported Monday are:

Male, between the ages of 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized

Female, between the ages of 45-64, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

