Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Utah reports 207 more COVID-19 cases, one additional death

items.[0].image.alt
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Carmela Corleto gets her first shot of the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center
Virus Outbreak Argentina Waiting in Isolation
Posted at 12:57 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 14:57:43-04

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Monday shows an increase of 207 confirmed cases—bringing the state's total to 400,559—and one new death.

A total of 2,315,869 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 8,832 since Sunday.

So far, 2,605,967 people in have been tested for the disease. The state's rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 333 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.5%.

142 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,224 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The death announced Monday was a Davis County man in the 25-44 age group. He was hospitalized at the time of his death.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707