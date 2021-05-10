Utah reports 207 more COVID-19 cases, one additional death

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Monday shows an increase of 207 confirmed cases—bringing the state's total to 400,559—and one new death.

A total of 2,315,869 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 8,832 since Sunday.

So far, 2,605,967 people in have been tested for the disease. The state's rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 333 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.5%.

142 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,224 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The death announced Monday was a Davis County man in the 25-44 age group. He was hospitalized at the time of his death.