Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Utah reports 25 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday; 1,326 new cases

items.[0].image.alt
Seth Wenig/AP
Alejandro Garcia, 16, receives his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in West New York, N.J., Monday, April 19, 2021. New Jersey is opening up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those 16 or older beginning today; only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for teenagers younger than 18. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
COVID-19 vaccine teens
Posted at 1:27 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 15:46:27-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Department of Health reported 1,326 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but a spike of 25 additional deaths since yesterday, though two occurred before September 1.

School-aged children account for 294 of Tuesday's newly announced cases, with 121 cases in children ages 5-10, 74 cases in children ages 11-13, and 99 cases in children ages 14-17 since Monday.

Tuesday saw an increase of 9,764 vaccine doses administered, for a total number of 3,399,468.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

An additional 7,925 people were tested since Monday for a total number of 3,371,184 since the pandemic began.

To date, 6,059,387 total tests have been given reflecting an increase of 14,954 tests since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,464 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10%.

There are 580 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, bringing the total number of hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak to 21,551.

Utah is reporting 2,829 total deaths, which is 25 new deaths since Monday.

  1. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  2. Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, between 25-44, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
  5. Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
  6. Male, between 25-44, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Male, older than 85, Duchesne County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  12. Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  13. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  14. Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  15. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  16. Male, older than 85, Tooele County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  17. Male, between 45-64, Summit County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  18. Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  19. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  20. Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  21. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  22. Male, between 35-44, Uintah County resident, long-term care facility resident
  23. Male, older than 85, Utah COunty resident, hospitalized at time of death
  24. Male,, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  25. Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707