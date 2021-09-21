Utah reports 25 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday; 1,326 new cases

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Department of Health reported 1,326 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but a spike of 25 additional deaths since yesterday, though two occurred before September 1.

School-aged children account for 294 of Tuesday's newly announced cases, with 121 cases in children ages 5-10, 74 cases in children ages 11-13, and 99 cases in children ages 14-17 since Monday.

Tuesday saw an increase of 9,764 vaccine doses administered, for a total number of 3,399,468.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

An additional 7,925 people were tested since Monday for a total number of 3,371,184 since the pandemic began.

To date, 6,059,387 total tests have been given reflecting an increase of 14,954 tests since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,464 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10%.

There are 580 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, bringing the total number of hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak to 21,551.

Utah is reporting 2,829 total deaths, which is 25 new deaths since Monday.