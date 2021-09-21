Utah reports 25 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday; 1,326 new cases

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Department of Health reported 1,326 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but a spike of 25 additional deaths since yesterday, though two occurred before September 1.
School-aged children account for 294 of Tuesday's newly announced cases, with 121 cases in children ages 5-10, 74 cases in children ages 11-13, and 99 cases in children ages 14-17 since Monday.
Tuesday saw an increase of 9,764 vaccine doses administered, for a total number of 3,399,468.
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
An additional 7,925 people were tested since Monday for a total number of 3,371,184 since the pandemic began.
To date, 6,059,387 total tests have been given reflecting an increase of 14,954 tests since yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,464 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10%.
There are 580 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, bringing the total number of hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak to 21,551.
Utah is reporting 2,829 total deaths, which is 25 new deaths since Monday.
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 25-44, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Duchesne County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Tooele County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Summit County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 35-44, Uintah County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Utah COunty resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male,, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death