Utah reports 261 COVID cases Friday; 11 more deaths

Posted at 1:26 PM, Mar 04, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 261 new cases of COVID-19 statewide since the day before and 11 new deaths.

School-aged children accounted for 35 of the newly announced cases.

17 cases in children ages 5-10
7 cases in children ages 11-13
11 cases in children ages 14-17

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 337 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 11.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 7.3%.

The health department reported there are 287 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statistics for the 11 newly reported deaths are as follows:

  1. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  3. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  4. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  5. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Female, between 65-84, DavisCounty resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  9. Male, older than 85, Uintah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  10. Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
