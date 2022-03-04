Utah reports 261 COVID cases Friday; 11 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 261 new cases of COVID-19 statewide since the day before and 11 new deaths.

School-aged children accounted for 35 of the newly announced cases.

17 cases in children ages 5-10

7 cases in children ages 11-13

11 cases in children ages 14-17

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 337 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 11.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 7.3%.

The health department reported there are 287 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statistics for the 11 newly reported deaths are as follows: