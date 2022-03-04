Utah reports 261 COVID cases Friday; 11 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 261 new cases of COVID-19 statewide since the day before and 11 new deaths.
School-aged children accounted for 35 of the newly announced cases.
17 cases in children ages 5-10
7 cases in children ages 11-13
11 cases in children ages 14-17
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 337 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 11.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 7.3%.
The health department reported there are 287 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.
Case statistics for the 11 newly reported deaths are as follows:
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, DavisCounty resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Uintah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident