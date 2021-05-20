Watch
Utah reports 266 more COVID-19 cases, four additional deaths

Ron Harris/AP
Middle school student Elise Robinson receives her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Posted at 12:49 PM, May 20, 2021
The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Thursday shows an increase of 266 cases—bringing the state's total to 403,684—and four additional deaths.

So far, a total of 2,464,088 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 19,236 since Wednesday's report.

2,653,810 people in Utah have been tested for the disease. The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 291 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.4%.

139 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,279 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The four deaths announced Thursday are:

  • Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Summit County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
