Utah reports 266 more COVID-19 cases, four additional deaths

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Thursday shows an increase of 266 cases—bringing the state's total to 403,684—and four additional deaths.

So far, a total of 2,464,088 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 19,236 since Wednesday's report.

2,653,810 people in Utah have been tested for the disease. The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 291 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.4%.

139 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,279 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The four deaths announced Thursday are: