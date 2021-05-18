Utah reports 257 more COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Tuesday shows an increase of 257 cases—bringing the state's total to 402,988—and 12 additional deaths.

So far, 2,429,469 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 18,126 since Monday's report.

2,643,815 people in Utah have been tested for the disease. The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 317 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.5%.

138 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,271 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The 12 deaths announced Tuesday are:

7 Females: older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death



5 Males: between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death



Eight of the 12 deaths listed in Tuesday's report occurred before April 19.