Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Utah reports 272 more COVID-19 cases, three additional deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Oliver Comfort, 12, gets a shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Vaccine children
Posted at 12:58 PM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 14:58:14-04

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Friday shows an increase of 272 cases—bringing the state's total to 405,659—and three additional deaths.

So far, 2,569,456 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 13,478 since Thursday's report.

2,683,399 people in Utah have been tested for the disease. The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 241 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.9%.

147 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,297 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The three deaths announced Friday are:

  • Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707