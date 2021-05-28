Utah reports 272 more COVID-19 cases, three additional deaths

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Friday shows an increase of 272 cases—bringing the state's total to 405,659—and three additional deaths.

So far, 2,569,456 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 13,478 since Thursday's report.

2,683,399 people in Utah have been tested for the disease. The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 241 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.9%.

147 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,297 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The three deaths announced Friday are: