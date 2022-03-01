Utah reports 278 COVID cases Tuesday; 8 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 278 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths.
School-aged children accounted for 29 of the newly announced cases.
8 cases in children ages 5-10
9 cases in children ages 11-13
12 cases in children ages 14-17
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 434 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 14.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 8.4%.
The health department reported there are 314 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.
Case statistics for the eight newly announced deaths are as follows:
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death.
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death