Utah reports 278 COVID cases Tuesday; 8 more deaths

AP
FILE - In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. (Pfizer via AP)
Posted at 2:24 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 16:24:31-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 278 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths.

School-aged children accounted for 29 of the newly announced cases.

8 cases in children ages 5-10
9 cases in children ages 11-13
12 cases in children ages 14-17

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 434 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 14.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 8.4%.

The health department reported there are 314 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statistics for the eight newly announced deaths are as follows:

  1. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Female, between 25-44, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death.
  3. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
  5. Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, between 65-84, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death
