Utah reports 3,036 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend; 23 deaths

Jeff Renfroe
Posted at 1:55 PM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 15:55:18-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 3,036 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend and 23 new deaths.

The health department reported school-aged children account for 608 of today's newly announced cases. 

  • 298 cases in children ages 5-10
  • 125 cases in children ages 11-13
  • 185 cases in children ages 14-17

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,247 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.2%.

The health department reported there are 517 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

23 new deaths were also reported over the weekend.

  1. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, between 45-64, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Male, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, between 25-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  12. Female, between 65-84, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  13. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  14. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  15. Male,, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  16. Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  17. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  18. Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
  19. Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  20. Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  21. Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  22. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  23. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
