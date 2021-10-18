Utah reports 3,036 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend; 23 deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 3,036 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend and 23 new deaths.

The health department reported school-aged children account for 608 of today's newly announced cases.

298 cases in children ages 5-10

125 cases in children ages 11-13

185 cases in children ages 14-17

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,247 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.2%.

The health department reported there are 517 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

23 new deaths were also reported over the weekend.