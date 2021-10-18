Utah reports 3,036 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend; 23 deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 3,036 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend and 23 new deaths.
The health department reported school-aged children account for 608 of today's newly announced cases.
- 298 cases in children ages 5-10
- 125 cases in children ages 11-13
- 185 cases in children ages 14-17
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,247 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.2%.
The health department reported there are 517 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.
23 new deaths were also reported over the weekend.
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male,, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death