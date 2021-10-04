Watch
Utah reports 3,300 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend; 8 new deaths

Posted at 1:08 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 15:08:25-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 3,300 new deaths from COVID-19 over the weekend and eight new deaths.

Four of the new reported cases were backlogged from before Oct. 1.

The health department said, school-aged children account for 695 of today's newly announced cases. 

  • 374 cases in children ages 5-10
  • 142 cases in children ages 11-13
  • 179 cases in children ages 14-18

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,376 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.25%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.3%.

The health department reported that there are 549 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

There have been eight new deaths since Friday:

