Utah reports 3,300 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend; 8 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 3,300 new deaths from COVID-19 over the weekend and eight new deaths.

Four of the new reported cases were backlogged from before Oct. 1.

The health department said, school-aged children account for 695 of today's newly announced cases.

374 cases in children ages 5-10

142 cases in children ages 11-13

179 cases in children ages 14-18

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,376 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.25%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.3%.

The health department reported that there are 549 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

There have been eight new deaths since Friday: