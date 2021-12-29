Utah reports 3,303 new COVID cases Wednesday, most in a single day since January

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 3,303 new COVID cases and seven more deaths since the day before.

This is the highest single-day total of new cases since January.

"Today we are reporting a very high number of COVID-19 cases. This large number is likely the result of a combination of the Omicron variant and holiday events," the health department said in a statement. "These cases affect ALL Utah residents. We need the help of all Utahns to minimize the disruptions of this virus in our communities. If you feel sick, stay home, and get tested. If you attend a large indoor gathering, we recommend wearing a mask to protect you and those around you. If you have delayed getting your booster or your first vaccine dose, now is the time to get that shot. To schedule an appointment for a vaccine or a booster."

School-aged children accounted for 333 of the newly announced cases.

120 cases in children ages 5-10

59 cases in children ages 11-13

154 cases in children ages 14-17

Additionally, 12,077 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide since Tuesday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,571 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 12%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 8.2%.

The health department reported there are 442 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statistics for the seven newly announced deaths are as follows: