Utah reports 3,636 new COVID-19 cases over the weeknd; 21 deaths

Posted at 1:45 PM, Oct 25, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 3,636 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths.

The health department reported school-aged children account for 698 of today's newly announced cases. 

  • 351 cases in children ages 5-10
  • 153 cases in children ages 11-13
  • 194 cases in children ages 14-18

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,482 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 16.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.7%.

There are 525 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

The health department reported 21 new deaths over the weekend.

  1. Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Female, between 45-64, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Male, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident,hospitalized at time of death
  11. Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  12. Female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  13. Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  14. Female, between 25-44, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  15. Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  16. Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  17. Male, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  18. Male, between 25-44, Sevier County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  19. Male, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  20. Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  21. Female, between 45-64, Cache County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
