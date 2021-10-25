Utah reports 3,636 new COVID-19 cases over the weeknd; 21 deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 3,636 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths.

The health department reported school-aged children account for 698 of today's newly announced cases.

351 cases in children ages 5-10

153 cases in children ages 11-13

194 cases in children ages 14-18

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,482 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 16.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.7%.

There are 525 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

The health department reported 21 new deaths over the weekend.