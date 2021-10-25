Utah reports 3,636 new COVID-19 cases over the weeknd; 21 deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 3,636 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths.
The health department reported school-aged children account for 698 of today's newly announced cases.
- 351 cases in children ages 5-10
- 153 cases in children ages 11-13
- 194 cases in children ages 14-18
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,482 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 16.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.7%.
There are 525 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.
The health department reported 21 new deaths over the weekend.
- Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident,hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Sevier County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Cache County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death