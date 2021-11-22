Utah reports 3,829 new COVID cases over the weekend; 14 deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 3,829 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths statewide over the weekend.

The health department reported that school-aged children account for 856 of today's newly announced cases.

469 cases in children ages 5-10

189 cases in children ages 11-13

198 cases in children ages 14-17

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," a statement from the health department said. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.0 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,539 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 16.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.7%.

The health department said there are 527 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statistics for the 14 newly announced deaths are as follows: