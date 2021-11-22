Utah reports 3,829 new COVID cases over the weekend; 14 deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 3,829 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths statewide over the weekend.
The health department reported that school-aged children account for 856 of today's newly announced cases.
- 469 cases in children ages 5-10
- 189 cases in children ages 11-13
- 198 cases in children ages 14-17
"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," a statement from the health department said. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.0 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,539 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 16.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.7%.
The health department said there are 527 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.
Case statistics for the 14 newly announced deaths are as follows:
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Sevier County resident, not hospitalized
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Davis County resident, not hospitalized