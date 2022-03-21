Utah reports 343 new COVID cases over the weekend; 12 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 343 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend and 12 more deaths.

67 reported 3/20

102 reported 3/19

174 reported 3/18

School-aged children account for 39 of the newly announced cases.

17 cases in children ages 5-10

10 cases in children ages 11-13

12 cases in children ages 14-17

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 134 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 4.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 2.8%.

The health department reported there are 130 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statistics for the 12 newly reported deaths are as follows: