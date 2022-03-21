Utah reports 343 new COVID cases over the weekend; 12 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 343 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend and 12 more deaths.
- 67 reported 3/20
- 102 reported 3/19
- 174 reported 3/18
School-aged children account for 39 of the newly announced cases.
- 17 cases in children ages 5-10
- 10 cases in children ages 11-13
- 12 cases in children ages 14-17
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 134 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 4.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 2.8%.
The health department reported there are 130 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.
Case statistics for the 12 newly reported deaths are as follows:
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident