Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Utah reports 343 new COVID cases over the weekend; 12 more deaths

Virus Outbreak Vaccines Booster
Nam Y. Huh/AP
FILE - Prepared Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine syringes wait for patients at a middle school in Wheeling, Ill., June 11, 2021. Drugmaker Pfizer is expected to request authorization this week for an additional COVID-19 booster dose for seniors.
Virus Outbreak Vaccines Booster
Posted at 1:20 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 15:20:38-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 343 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend and 12 more deaths.

  • 67 reported 3/20
  • 102 reported 3/19
  • 174 reported 3/18

School-aged children account for 39 of the newly announced cases.

  • 17 cases in children ages 5-10
  • 10 cases in children ages 11-13
  • 12 cases in children ages 14-17

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 134 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 4.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 2.8%.

The health department reported there are 130 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statistics for the 12 newly reported deaths are as follows:

  1. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
  3. Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  5. Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death 
  6. Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
  7. Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
  9. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
  10. Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  11. Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
  12. Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707