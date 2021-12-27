Watch
Utah reports 4,645 new COVID-19 cases over the holiday weekend; 16 more deaths

AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Travelers queue up at the Southwest Airlines curbside check-in area at Denver International Airport Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Denver.
Posted at 1:16 PM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 15:16:29-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 4,645 new cases of COVID-19 over the holiday weekend and 16 more deaths.

  • 1,479 reported 12/23
  • 1,316 reported 12/24
  • 1,221 reported 12/25
  • 629 reported 12/26

School-aged children accounted for 544 of the newly announced cases.

  • 214 cases in children ages 5-10
  • 123 cases in children ages 11-13
  • 207 cases in children ages 14-17

Additionally, 21,061 doses of vaccine were administered since Thursday statewide.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,158 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 10.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 7.5%.

The health department reported, there are 430 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statistics for the 16 newly announced deaths are as follows:

  1. Female, older than 85, Iron County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  2. Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  3. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Male, between 45-64, Sevier County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  12. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  13. Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  14. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  15. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  16. Female, older than 85, unknown county resident, hospitalized at time of death
