Utah reports 4,645 new COVID-19 cases over the holiday weekend; 16 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 4,645 new cases of COVID-19 over the holiday weekend and 16 more deaths.

1,479 reported 12/23

1,316 reported 12/24

1,221 reported 12/25

629 reported 12/26

School-aged children accounted for 544 of the newly announced cases.

214 cases in children ages 5-10

123 cases in children ages 11-13

207 cases in children ages 14-17

Additionally, 21,061 doses of vaccine were administered since Thursday statewide.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,158 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 10.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 7.5%.

The health department reported, there are 430 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statistics for the 16 newly announced deaths are as follows: