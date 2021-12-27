Utah reports 4,645 new COVID-19 cases over the holiday weekend; 16 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 4,645 new cases of COVID-19 over the holiday weekend and 16 more deaths.
- 1,479 reported 12/23
- 1,316 reported 12/24
- 1,221 reported 12/25
- 629 reported 12/26
School-aged children accounted for 544 of the newly announced cases.
- 214 cases in children ages 5-10
- 123 cases in children ages 11-13
- 207 cases in children ages 14-17
Additionally, 21,061 doses of vaccine were administered since Thursday statewide.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,158 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 10.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 7.5%.
The health department reported, there are 430 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.
Case statistics for the 16 newly announced deaths are as follows:
- Female, older than 85, Iron County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Sevier County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, unknown county resident, hospitalized at time of death