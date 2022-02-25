Watch
Utah reports 425 new COVID-19 cases Friday; 11 more deaths

COVID testing
Matt Slocum/AP
Registered nurse Tria Jones, left, swabs a patient during testing for COVID-19 organized by Philadelphia FIGHT Community Health Centers at Mifflin Square Park, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in south Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Posted at 1:20 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 15:23:19-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 425 new COVID-19 cases since the day before and 11 more deaths.

School-aged children accounted for 55 of the newly announced cases.

28 cases in children ages 5-10
9 cases in children ages 11-13
18 cases in children ages 14-17

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 559 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 18.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.7%. The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 559 per day.

The health department reported there are 372 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statistics for the 11 newly reported deaths are as follows:

  1. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
  2. Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, not hospitalized
  3. Female, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, long-term care facility resident
  4. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
  5. Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
  9. Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  10. Male, between 45-64, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
