Utah reports 425 new COVID-19 cases Friday; 11 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 425 new COVID-19 cases since the day before and 11 more deaths.

School-aged children accounted for 55 of the newly announced cases.

28 cases in children ages 5-10

9 cases in children ages 11-13

18 cases in children ages 14-17

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 559 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 18.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.7%. The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 559 per day.

The health department reported there are 372 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

Case statistics for the 11 newly reported deaths are as follows: