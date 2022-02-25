Utah reports 425 new COVID-19 cases Friday; 11 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 425 new COVID-19 cases since the day before and 11 more deaths.
School-aged children accounted for 55 of the newly announced cases.
28 cases in children ages 5-10
9 cases in children ages 11-13
18 cases in children ages 14-17
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 559 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 18.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.7%. The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 559 per day.
The health department reported there are 372 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.
Case statistics for the 11 newly reported deaths are as follows:
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
- Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, not hospitalized
- Female, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
- Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
- Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death