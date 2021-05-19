Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Utah reports 430 more COVID-19 cases, four additional deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Aaron Favila/AP
A health worker inoculates a woman at a drive-thru vaccination site
Virus Outbreak
Posted at 1:07 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 15:07:25-04

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Wednesday shows an increase of 430 cases—bringing the state's total to 403,418—and four additional deaths.

So far, a total of 2,444,852 vaccines have been administered in the state, an increase of 15,383 since Tuesday.

2,649,365 people in Utah have been tested for the disease.

The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 312 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.4%.

136 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,275 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The four deaths reported Wednesday are:

  • Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized
  • Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized

Three of the deaths in Wednesday's report occurred before April 19.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707