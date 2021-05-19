Utah reports 430 more COVID-19 cases, four additional deaths

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Wednesday shows an increase of 430 cases—bringing the state's total to 403,418—and four additional deaths.

So far, a total of 2,444,852 vaccines have been administered in the state, an increase of 15,383 since Tuesday.

2,649,365 people in Utah have been tested for the disease.

The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 312 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.4%.

136 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,275 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The four deaths reported Wednesday are:

Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized

Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized

Three of the deaths in Wednesday's report occurred before April 19.